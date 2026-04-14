21% Hike, But the Streets Are Still Restless: Noida's Worker Unrest Refuses to Die Down

Unrest Spreads Despite Wage Hike

Even as factory workers began dispersing following the government's announcement, the unrest showed little sign of fully subsiding. By Tuesday afternoon, a new wave of protests had emerged, this time from an unlikely quarter. Hundreds of private security guards, domestic workers and maintenance staff employed by prominent housing societies under the "Supertech" and "Jaypee" banners staged sit-ins at residential complex gates across Noida, demanding that the 21% wage hike be strictly enforced for private domestic staff and security agencies, workers who frequently operate outside the ambit of formal industrial oversight, according to reports.