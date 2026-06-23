Why Is SpaceX Crashing Just Days After Its Dream IPO?

SpaceX has lost more than $600 billion in market value over three trading sessions after a record-setting IPO.
The company recently announced a bond offering despite reporting more than $100 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
Analysts and market participants say much of the long-term growth narrative is now being reassessed amid rising volatility.
SpaceX shares have fallen sharply in recent trading sessions, erasing more than $600 billion in market value from the company's post-IPO peak.
The decline comes less than two weeks after the Elon Musk-led company completed a record-breaking public listing that briefly pushed its valuation close to $3 trillion. Despite the recent selloff, SpaceX remains valued at more than $2 trillion and continues to trade above its IPO price.
Several developments have coincided with the decline in the stock. Here is a look at the main factors.
Bond Offering Draws Attention
One of the most closely watched developments was SpaceX's announcement of its first investment-grade bond offering.
The company disclosed that it had $100.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 19. It also said proceeds from the bond sale would be used to repay existing borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
Bloomberg reported that SpaceX is seeking to raise at least $20 billion through the offering.
The announcement attracted attention because it came shortly after the IPO and alongside the disclosure of the company's large cash position. The company has not indicated any change to its business outlook.
Losses Remain in Focus
SpaceX continues to report strong revenue growth, but the company remains loss-making.
According to company disclosures, SpaceX reported a net loss of $4.9 billion in 2025. The company also reported a loss of $4.28 billion during the first quarter of 2026.
The losses have been linked to spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, data centres, Starship development and other expansion initiatives.
The financial results have received increased attention following the company's public listing, which made its valuation and financial performance subject to closer scrutiny from public market investors.
Upcoming Share Unlocks Could Increase Supply
Another issue being monitored by investors is a series of expected insider share unlocks.
Only about 4.2% of SpaceX's total shares were available for public trading at the time of the IPO. The limited float was widely viewed as one factor contributing to the stock's sharp rise after listing.
Research cited by Financial Express indicated that several share unlock events are expected over the coming months, potentially allowing insiders and early investors to sell additional shares.
An increase in the number of tradable shares can affect supply-demand dynamics in the market, which is why lockup expirations are closely watched by investors.
Valuation Concerns and Market Sentiment
Analysts and market participants have raised concerns that much of SpaceX’s long-term growth potential may already be reflected in its elevated valuation following the post-IPO rally.
Bloomberg reported that KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage with a hold-equivalent rating, noting that while SpaceX remains a leader in space launch and related businesses, its risk-reward appears more balanced after the sharp post-listing gains.
JonesTrading chief market strategist Michael O’Rourke was also quoted by Bloomberg as saying, “Sellers are back in control,” adding that many investors who wanted exposure had already entered the trade during the early rally.
Adding to the debate on volatility, Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested Finance, said the recent sharp swings are typical for high-growth companies trading on long-term expectations.
“A 16% drop in a single session looks big, but for a company that listed barely two weeks ago and is funding a huge AI and space build-out, that's close to the cost of admission,” Shah said. He added that such stocks are driven more by future narratives than current earnings, and “stories get repriced fast when something changes.”
He also noted that volatility is a natural outcome when most of the valuation is tied to future expectations. “If you can't sit through a 20% drawdown without flinching, the position was probably too big to start with,” he said.
On balancing innovation with valuation risk, Shah said investors often need to separate business quality from market pricing. “A great company and a great stock at today's price aren't the same thing,” he said, adding that even strong long-term themes like AI and space can be overpaid for in the short term.
He suggested that investors typically manage such exposure through position sizing and time horizon. “Keep the speculative, high-conviction stuff small enough that you can actually hold it through the swings, and let a diversified core do the heavy lifting,” he said.
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said the volatility highlights the gap between innovation narratives and near-term valuation comfort.
“SpaceX’s recent volatility is a reminder that investing in breakthrough technology companies requires looking beyond the excitement around innovation and evaluating the fundamentals supporting long-term value creation,” Shekhar said.
He added that early price movements in newly listed high-growth companies often reflect a phase of price discovery, where investors reassess expectations after initial enthusiasm. According to him, “even the strongest innovation stories can experience short-term volatility when valuations factor in significant future growth.”
Shekhar also noted that long-term participation should be guided by discipline rather than sentiment. “Innovation-led assets can create transformative wealth, but participation should be guided by understanding the technology, business fundamentals, valuation comfort, liquidity, and individual risk appetite,” he said.
What Happens Next?
Several developments are likely to remain in focus in the coming months, including the bond offering, future earnings reports, AI-related investments and planned share unlocks.
SpaceX has also continued to expand its AI business. The company recently announced a multibillion-dollar computing agreement with Reflection AI, an AI startup that will use SpaceX's computing infrastructure.
While the stock has declined from its post-IPO highs, SpaceX remains one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.