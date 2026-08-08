Molbio Diagnostics Collects ₹281 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Point-of-care diagnostics company Molbio Diagnostics Ltd, backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, raised ₹281.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
The company allotted 34.88 lakh equity shares to 33 anchor investors at ₹807 apiece, the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website late night on Friday.
Among the largest anchor investors are Goldman Sachs, BlackRock Global Funds, Mirae Asset, Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Bajaj Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance.
Domestic mutual funds received 23.54 lakh shares, accounting for 67.51% of the anchor book through 19 schemes of nine fund houses.
The IPO, with a price band of ₹768-807 per share, will open for public subscription on August 10 and conclude on August 12. The initial share sale is estimated at ₹904 crore to ₹940 crore at the lower and upper ends of the price band, respectively.
The Goa-based company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 91.66 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders.
Under the OFS, Exxora Trading LLP, Dr Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, India Business Excellence Fund III, Gopalkrishna Mangalore Kini, J Guru Dutt, Gopalakrishna Sampathgiri, Sangeetha M Kini, M A Usha Rani, M A Rohit, Shruthi G Kini and several other shareholders will divest their stakes.
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The company proposes to utilise ₹106 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards capital expenditure for setting up infrastructure for an R&D facility, Centre of Excellence and connected office space.
Another ₹72 crore will be deployed towards the purchase of plant, machinery and other equipment for its Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam unit, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
At the upper end of the price band, Molbio Diagnostics is expected to command a post-issue market valuation of around ₹9,300 crore.
Incorporated in 2000, Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care diagnostics company offering molecular testing for 30 diseases, including tuberculosis, COVID, HIV, HPV and Hepatitis B and C.
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Its 'Truenat' platform, patented in more than 100 countries for diagnosis of multiple infectious and non-communicable diseases, is a point-of-care polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform. The battery-operated platform can be deployed in resource-limited settings and facilitates decentralised diagnosis within an hour.
The company has six manufacturing facilities in India -- two in Goa, two in Bengaluru, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Pune.
As of March 31, 2026, Molbio's installed capacity stood at 5,400 devices per annum and 3.9 crore Truenat test kits annually.
On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,445 crore in fiscal 2026 and profit at ₹164 crore during the period.
The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 17.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.