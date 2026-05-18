Sensex Falls over 1,000 Points: Key Triggers Behind Market Selloff

Sensex tanks 950 points as crude oil spike and war fears hit markets.
Nifty slips below 23,350; midcap and smallcap stocks see heavy selling.
Rupee weakness and rising India VIX deepen market volatility concerns.
Indian benchmark indices started the week on a sharply weaker note on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices and weak global cues triggered broad-based selling across sectors.
At around 9:50 am, the BSE Sensex plunged 954.02 points or 1.29% to 74,267.97, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped over 300 points or 1.27% to 23,342.20.
The selloff extended beyond frontline indices. Broader markets also witnessed heavy pressure, with the Nifty Midcap100 declining 1.58% and the Nifty Smallcap100 slipping 1.94%, indicating widespread risk aversion among investors.
Market sentiment weakened after fresh concerns emerged around the prolonged West Asia conflict and the absence of meaningful progress towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Among Sensex stocks, Tata Steel emerged as the biggest loser, falling over 3.7%, followed by Power Grid, SBI, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.
In contrast, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra traded in the green, with Infosys leading gains in early trade.
Crude Oil Surge
One of the biggest triggers behind Monday's market decline was the renewed rise in crude oil prices. Brent crude climbed to nearly $111 per barrel as hopes around reopening the Strait of Hormuz weakened further.
For India, elevated oil prices remain a significant concern because the country imports a large portion of its energy requirements.
Higher crude prices increase inflation risks, pressure the rupee, widen the current account deficit and impact corporate profitability.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said elevated crude prices may force another round of fuel price hikes, which could have negative implications for inflation and economic growth.
He also warned that rising crude prices could intensify pressure on the rupee and sustain foreign institutional selling.
Broader Markets Witness Heavy Selling
Selling pressure remained visible across almost all sectors and market segments. Nifty PSU Bank plunged 2.43%, while Nifty Metal fell more than 2%.
Realty and consumer durable stocks also witnessed sharp declines, with Nifty Realty falling 2.56% and Nifty Consumer Durables declining 2.88%. The Nifty IT index was the only sectoral index trading in positive territory, rising marginally by 0.19%.
Analysts said investors continued shifting towards relatively defensive and export-oriented sectors amid uncertainty.
The weakness across midcaps and smallcaps indicated that risk appetite remains fragile despite intermittent buying support.
Volatility Spikes As Global Concerns Intensify
Market volatility rose sharply amid growing uncertainty surrounding geopolitical developments.
India VIX, often referred to as the market fear gauge, jumped 6.49% to cross the 20 mark. A higher VIX generally signals increased nervousness among market participants and expectations of larger market swings.
Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded lower while Shanghai markets remained under pressure. Although South Korea's Kospi traded higher, broader Asian markets reflected caution over developments in West Asia.
Gift Nifty had also indicated a weak opening earlier in the day.
Rupee Weakness
The rupee continued to remain under severe pressure and has now emerged as Asia's weakest-performing currency this year. The currency has fallen 5.5% since the conflict escalated earlier this year and recently marked its fifth straight session at record low levels.
Vijayakumar said the rise in US bond yields to 4.62% has emerged as another negative factor for emerging markets like India.
He said the combination of rising yields, crude prices and continued FPI outflows could create a vicious cycle of rupee weakness and foreign selling.
However, he added that policy measures aimed at supporting the rupee may be announced soon.
According to Vijayakumar, export-oriented sectors such as pharmaceuticals could remain resilient, while long-term investors may consider accumulating fundamentally strong private banking stocks that are witnessing pressure due to foreign selling.