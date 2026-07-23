SpiceJet Inducts 3 Damp-Leased Airbus A320s as Fleet Expansion Continues

SpiceJet has inducted three Airbus A320 aircraft under six-month damp lease agreements, with commercial operations set to begin later this week.
The airline said the additional aircraft will help increase capacity, improve connectivity and support the launch of new services.
SpiceJet is also in advanced talks with lessors to induct more aircraft as part of its fleet expansion plan.
SpiceJet has inducted three Airbus A320 aircraft under six-month damp lease agreements, with commercial operations expected to begin later this week.
The airline said all three aircraft have arrived in India and will support its ongoing fleet expansion programme. It added that the new aircraft will help increase capacity on existing routes, improve connectivity and enable the launch of new services.
Under a damp lease arrangement, the lessor provides the aircraft, pilots and maintenance, while the airline supplies the cabin crew and operates the flights.
More Aircraft Planned
SpiceJet said it is also in advanced discussions with other lessors to induct additional aircraft over the coming months as part of its planned fleet augmentation programme. However, it did not disclose the number or type of aircraft under consideration.
Commenting on the expansion, Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said the induction of the three aircraft is part of the airline's planned capacity expansion.
"As demand continues to grow, these aircraft will help us add more flights on existing routes, improve connectivity and support the launch of new services," Maharshi said. He added that SpiceJet is steadily building capacity ahead of the busy travel season while remaining focused on offering passengers a wider choice of destinations and a reliable travel experience.
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Fleet Expansion Amid Operational Challenges
The latest induction completes a plan announced by the airline in June, when it said it had finalised an agreement to lease three Airbus A320 aircraft and expected them to join the fleet in July. At the time, SpiceJet had also returned a grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to commercial service.
According to aircraft tracking website Planespotters.net, SpiceJet currently has 11 aircraft in active service, comprising nine Boeing 737s and two Dash 8 turboprops. The newly inducted A320s are expected to strengthen the airline's operational fleet.
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The expansion comes even as SpiceJet continues to rebuild its operations. According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, the airline's domestic market share declined to 1.9% in June, down from 2.5% in May, highlighting the challenge of regaining market share in India's fast-growing aviation sector.