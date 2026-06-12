SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share, raising $75 billion and achieving a valuation of $1.77 trillion (₹168.15 lakh crore).
The listing is set to become the largest IPO ever, surpassing Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion offering.
Elon Musk's stake is valued at about $866 billion, pushing his net worth closer to the $1 trillion mark.
Elon Musk-led SpaceX has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 per share, valuing the company at $1.77 trillion (around ₹168.15 lakh crore), in what is set to become the largest IPO in history.
The company said it sold all 555.55 million shares on offer, raising approximately $75 billion (around ₹7.13 lakh crore) through the listing. The offering eclipses the previous record held by Saudi Aramco, which raised $29.4 billion in 2019.
SpaceX, which also owns the X social media platform, is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.
Musk's Wealth Surges
The IPO significantly boosts Musk's personal fortune, a large portion of which is tied to SpaceX.
Based on the IPO valuation, Musk's stake in SpaceX is estimated to be worth around $866 billion (₹82.27 lakh crore). According to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is expected to rise by approximately $275 billion (₹26.13 lakh crore) to around $970 billion (₹92.15 lakh crore), bringing him closer to becoming the world's first trillionaire.
Some estimates suggest Musk's net worth could eventually exceed $1.1 trillion (₹104.5 lakh crore) once the market fully reflects the value of his holdings across SpaceX, Tesla and other ventures.
Following the IPO, Musk is expected to retain roughly 42% ownership in SpaceX. While he will be restricted from selling shares for one year under IPO lock-up provisions, the company's public valuation substantially increases his paper wealth.
Ownership Structure
According to the IPO prospectus, Musk beneficially owns approximately 849.49 million Class A shares and 5.57 billion Class B shares, giving him a combined holding of about 6.42 billion shares.
The dual-class share structure gives Musk outsized control over the company. He holds about 85.1% of the voting power, as each Class B share carries 10 votes compared with one vote for each Class A share.
Antonio Gracias, a SpaceX director and founder of Valor Equity Partners, is the second-largest shareholder disclosed in the filing.
Through various affiliated entities, Gracias owns 503.41 million Class A shares worth approximately $67.96 billion (₹6.46 lakh crore) at the IPO price.
SpaceX board member Luke Nosek owns 32.99 million Class A shares valued at about $4.45 billion (₹42,275 crore). SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell holds 12.57 million shares across both share classes, giving her a stake worth approximately $1.7 billion (₹16,150 crore).
Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen owns 9.58 million Class A shares valued at around $1.29 billion (₹12,255 crore). Director Ira Ehrenpreis holds shares worth about $185 million (₹1,758 crore), while board member Randy Glein's stake is valued at roughly $37.5 million (₹356 crore).
Biggest IPO Ever
Founded by Musk in 2002, SpaceX has become one of the world's most valuable private companies through its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy reusable rockets, Dragon spacecraft, Starlink satellite network and Starship launch programme.
The company's IPO comes amid strong investor appetite for artificial intelligence and advanced technology companies, making the listing a major test of market demand for high-growth innovation businesses.
At ₹168.15 lakh crore, SpaceX's valuation is larger than the market capitalisation of most listed companies globally and exceeds the combined market value of several major stock exchanges. The listing is also expected to be closely watched as a referendum on Musk's leadership and his growing influence across technology, space exploration and artificial intelligence.