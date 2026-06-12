Based on the IPO valuation, Musk's stake in SpaceX is estimated to be worth around $866 billion (₹82.27 lakh crore). According to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is expected to rise by approximately $275 billion (₹26.13 lakh crore) to around $970 billion (₹92.15 lakh crore), bringing him closer to becoming the world's first trillionaire.