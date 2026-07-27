IPO GMP Today: Indo-MIM Steals The Show With 42% Premium; Xtranet, Lohia Trail

Indo-MIM leads the three IPOs with a 42% GMP and 72.15x subscription.
Xtranet Technologies' GMP signals a 5% premium, while Lohia Corp's indicates just over 2%.
All three IPOs close for subscription today, July 27.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies close for subscription on Monday, with investors tracking their grey market premiums (GMP) and subscription levels ahead of the allotment and listing.
Among the three, Indo-MIM is commanding the strongest grey market sentiment, with its GMP indicating a potential listing premium of nearly 42%. Xtranet Technologies' grey market premium suggests a gain of around 5%, while Lohia Corp's GMP points to a modest premium of just over 2%.
The grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment and does not guarantee the price at which a stock will eventually list. Actual listing performance can vary depending on broader market conditions and investor demand.
Indo-MIM GMP Signals 42% Listing Premium
According to InvestorGain, Indo-MIM's GMP stood at ₹203 per share on July 27. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹485, the GMP indicates a potential listing price of around ₹688 per share, representing a premium of 41.86%.
The ₹3,812.21-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares worth ₹499.10 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.83 crore shares aggregating to ₹3,311.21 crore. The company has fixed a price band of ₹461-₹485 per share.
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Investor demand has remained strong going into the final day, with the IPO subscribed 72.15 times. Investors bid for 397.50 crore shares against 5.51 crore shares on offer.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 204.33 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was booked 50.48 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 6.36 times.
Indo-MIM specialises in manufacturing precision engineering components using metal injection moulding technology.
Lohia Corp GMP Points To Modest Debut
Lohia Corp's GMP stood at ₹9.50 per share on July 27, according to InvestorGain. At the upper price band of ₹425, the premium indicates a potential listing price of around ₹434.50, representing a gain of about 2.24%.
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The ₹1,101.28-crore IPO is entirely an OFS of 2.59 crore shares and has a price band of ₹404-₹425 per share.
The issue was subscribed 6.83 times going into the final day, receiving bids for 9.80 crore shares against 1.44 crore shares on offer.
The QIB portion was subscribed 8.53 times, while NIIs booked their quota 6.66 times. The retail portion was subscribed 2.40 times.
Lohia Corp operates as a supplier of machinery for the technical textiles industry, with its portfolio focused on equipment used for manufacturing polypropylene and high-density polyethylene woven fabric and raffia bags.
Xtranet Technologies GMP Signals 5% Premium
Xtranet Technologies' GMP stood at ₹6 per share on July 27, according to InvestorGain. Against the upper end of its ₹120-₹127 price band, the GMP indicates a potential listing price of ₹133, representing a premium of 4.72%.
The ₹166.80-crore IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.31 crore shares.
The issue was subscribed 11.95 times going into the final day, attracting bids for 10.98 crore shares against 91.94 lakh shares available.
NIIs led the demand with their portion subscribed 26.52 times, followed by retail investors at 8.45 times and QIBs at 7.13 times.
Established in 2002, Xtranet Technologies is an integrated IT solutions provider offering enterprise software, digital transformation services, proprietary technology platforms and technology partnerships across industries.
With all three IPOs closing for subscription on Monday, Indo-MIM remains significantly ahead both in terms of subscription demand and grey market expectations, while Xtranet Technologies and Lohia Corp are indicating relatively modest listing premiums.