Musk's Net Worth Set to Hit $970 Bn on SpaceX IPO

SpaceX has priced its record-breaking IPO at $135 per share
Selling 555.55 million Class A shares to raise about $75 billion and valuing the company near $1.77 trillion.
Trading begins June 12 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under ticker SPCX.
Founder Elon Musk retains dominant voting control, while access for retail investors varies sharply by region.
Elon Musk's net worth is set to surge by roughly $275 billion to about $970 billion following the pricing of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) initial public offering (IPO), putting him strikingly close to becoming the world's first trillionaire, according to Bloomberg Index Calculations.
The jump follows SpaceX's pricing of its IPO at $135 per share, selling 555.55 million shares of Class A common stock, which is being ranked as the world's largest IPO in history.
The offering is expected to raise roughly $75 billion, valuing the company at approximately $1.77 trillion, according to Bloomberg calculations.
According to the company's press release, the shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas on June 12 under the ticker "SPCX," with the offering expected to close on June 15, subject to customary conditions.
The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83.33 million Class A shares at the IPO price.
Shareholder Structure of SpaceX
As per the prospectus, Musk owns 849.49 million Class A shares and 5.57 billion Class B shares as of May 1, 2026, giving a combined stake of about 6.42 billion shares representing 85.1% of the company's combined voting power before the offering, with each Class B share accounting for 10 votes and each Class A share for one vote.
Other major shareholders disclosed in the prospectus include Antonio Gracias, SpaceX director and founder of Valor Equity Partners, who holds 503.41 million Class A shares through Valor-affiliated entities, valued at about $68 billion at the IPO price, making it the second largest disclosed stake.
SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell holds 5.46 million Class A shares and 7.11 million Class B shares, worth roughly $1.7 billion combined.
CFO Bret Jognsen owns 9.58 million Class A shares, valued at 41.29 billion. Board member Luke Nosek holds 32.99 million Class A shares worth about $4.45 billion, while directors Ira Ehrenpreis and Randy Glein hold stakes valued at roughly $185 million and $35 million, respectively.
Cross-Border Access to Offering
Notably, access to the IPO varies significantly by jurisdiction. According to the press release, the offering is being made in the United States by prospectus, with copies available from the book-running managers.
In Canada, the deal is being made via a base PREP prospectus filed with provincial securities regulators and accessible through SEDAR+.
In Europe, the offering to retail investors in various countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Sweden, is being conducted under a European Prospectus approved by Germany's Bafin, while in Switzerland, it is limited to eligible retail investors under the Swiss Financial Services Act.
In the UK, the announcement is restricted to "Relevant Persons" under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024.
According to Bloomberg, retail investors across most of Asia have no direct access to the IPO, with Japan and Australia being the only countries where retail investors can participate directly.
In South Korea, some investors sought allocations through Mirae Asset Securities via a private placement that reportedly sold out within a minute, according to Yonhap Informax News.