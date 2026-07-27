Caliber Mining Shares Hit Fresh High, Surge 47% Over IPO Price

Caliber Mining shares surged over 18% to a fresh high of ₹624.40.
The stock is now up more than 47% from its IPO price of ₹424.
The company's market capitalisation rose by ₹352 crore from Friday's close.
Shares of Caliber Mining and Logistics extended their post-listing rally on Monday, climbing more than 18% to a fresh high and taking their gains to over 47% from the IPO price.
The stock surged 18.21% during the session to hit a fresh high of ₹624.40, compared with the IPO's upper price band of ₹424 per share. The company's initial public offering was priced in the range of ₹402-₹424 per share.
The latest rally comes just one trading session after Caliber Mining made a strong stock market debut on Friday.
The stock had listed at ₹504 on the BSE, a premium of 18.86% over the issue price. It subsequently climbed as much as 26.92% to ₹538.15 before ending its debut session at ₹528.50, representing a gain of 24.64% over the IPO price.
On the NSE, Caliber Mining shares debuted at ₹500.25, a premium of 17.98%, before closing at ₹528.20, up 24.57% from the issue price.
The continued rise in the stock has also pushed up the company's market valuation. Caliber Mining's market capitalisation, which stood at ₹3,455.11 crore at the end of its debut session, increased to ₹3,807.16 crore on Monday.
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This represents an increase of ₹352.05 crore in market value from Friday's close.
The strong post-listing performance follows robust demand for the company's IPO. The initial public offering of Caliber Mining and Logistics was subscribed 146.64 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.
Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics provides integrated mining services, including overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics.
The company operates across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. While it does not own any mines, Caliber Mining provides end-to-end mining and logistics services to its customers.