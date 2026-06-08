Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% Amid Geopolitical Escalation And Rising Oil Prices

The NSE Nifty50 fell as much as 1.22% to 23,080.70 in early trade, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1.11% to 73,421.61. By 10 am, the Nifty had recovered some losses but was still down 200 points, or 0.91%, at 23,156, while the Sensex was lower by 638 points, or 0.90%, at 73,576.