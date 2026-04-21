The urgency is hard to overstate. All three insurers are not just below the regulatory solvency threshold of 1.5 times the required margin, they are deep in negative territory. As of March 2025, Oriental Insurance was the worst placed at -1.03, followed by National Insurance at -0.67 and United India Insurance at -0.65. The trajectory has been consistently downward; in June 2024, National Insurance stood at -0.46 and United India at -0.73.