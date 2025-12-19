Physics Wallah IPO: Post Listing Rise in Alakh Pandey’s Net Worth

Physics Wallah IPO debut boosts founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari’s wealth.
Hurun Rich List 2025 shows Pandey’s net worth at ₹14,510 crore, rising ₹4,729 crore post listing.
Physics Wallah started in 2016 as Alakh Pandey’s JEE YouTube channel.
Edtech firm Physics Wallah, founded by Alakh Pandey, caused a stir with its initial public offering. The ₹3,480 crore IPO received only modest subscription demand, but the stock surprised investors on listing day by outperforming expectations and sharply lifting the company’s market value and the promoters’ wealth.
According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Alakh Pandey’s net worth was ₹14,510 crore in October. Before the IPO he held 105.12 crore shares and sold 1.74 crore shares in the offer for sale, reducing his holding to 103.37 crore. The strong listing reportedly pushed the value of his remaining shares to about ₹16,044 crore, increasing his wealth by ₹4,729 crore in a single day. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, who had a similar shareholding, saw an identical gain of ₹4,729 crore on listing day.
Physics Wallah Shares
Physics Wallah’s debut saw its shares listed at ₹143.10 on both the BSE and NSE, a 31.28% premium over the issue price of ₹109. Momentum continued during trading, with the stock closing at ₹155.20, up 42.39%, and touching an intraday high of ₹162.05. The single day of trading added ₹12,354 crore to investor wealth.
The company’s market capitalisation jumped from ₹32,028.56 crore before listing to ₹44,382.43 crore by the end of the day. Co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari held 105.12 crore shares each prior to the IPO, amounting to a 40.31% stake. Through the offer for sale, they each sold 1.74 crore shares worth ₹190 crore, reducing their individual holdings to 103.37 crore shares.
Physics Wallah Journey
Physics Wallah began in 2016 as a YouTube channel by Alakh Pandey from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The channel taught the physics syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), a widely taken engineering entrance test in India.
Pandey’s teaching style helped the YouTube channel to grow quickly, reaching over 2mn subscribers by 2019. In 2020, he and co-founder Prateek Maheshwari launched the Physics Wallah app, initially for students who were preparing for their NEET and JEE exams.
Over the years, the edtech company expanded its offerings to cover other competitive exams, making affordable courses available to a wider audience. In February 2025, the app had been downloaded over 10mn times on Android, while the YouTube channel currently had 13.9mn subscribers.