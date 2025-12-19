Physics Wallah IPO: Post Listing Rise in Alakh Pandey’s Net Worth

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Alakh Pandey’s net worth was ₹14,510 crore in October. Before the IPO he held 105.12 crore shares and sold 1.74 crore shares in the offer for sale, reducing his holding to 103.37 crore. The strong listing reportedly pushed the value of his remaining shares to about ₹16,044 crore, increasing his wealth by ₹4,729 crore in a single day. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, who had a similar shareholding, saw an identical gain of ₹4,729 crore on listing day.