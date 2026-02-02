Hyundai Motor Q3 Revenue Rises 8% YoY to ₹17,973 Cr amid Muted Domestic Sales

Hyundai Motor India posted Q3 FY26 growth, with revenue rising 8% YoY to ₹17,973 crore and net profit increasing 6.3% to ₹1,234 crore.
EBITDA grew 7.6% to ₹2,018 crore, though margins slipped slightly by 10 basis points to 11.2%.
Export sales surged 21% YoY, offsetting muted domestic growth, while shares traded largely flat after the results.
Hyundai Motor India, the subsidiary of the South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company, reported its quarterly results for the October-December quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Its consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹17,973.49 crore, up 7.96% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹16,647.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its consolidated net profit saw a rise of 6.34%. The company reported net profit of ₹1,234.4 crore from ₹1,160.74 crore in the same period last year.
Notably, the company reported a decline in domestic sales as it was up only marginally by 0.4% at 1,46,548 units as compared to 1,46,022 units in the corresponding period last fiscal. While, exports rose 21% YoY at 48,888 units compared with 40,386 units in Q3 FY25.
The company stated that domestic demand was aided by GST 2.0 and festive tailwinds, with wholesale volumes increasing 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) alongside roboust retail volumes.
Following the announcement of its results, Hyundai's shares were trading flat. The shares were changing hands 0.3% lower at ₹2,175 at 2:52 PM on BSE on Friday. Notably, the company closed 0.60% higher at ₹2196.50 on BSE and 1.54 % higher at ₹2,208.80 on NSE.
Hyundai's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) stood at ₹2,018.3 crore, rising 7.6% from ₹18,755 crore in Q3 FY25. Meanwhile, its EBITDA margin contracted by 10 basis point YoY to 11.2% as compared to the corresponding quarter. Usually, 100 basis points is equal to 1 percentage point.
“The third quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of 'Quality of Growth' strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability. Notably on a year-to-date basis, EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8% as against 12.5% last year, supported by our efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures," said, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO.