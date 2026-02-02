Hyundai Motor Q3 Revenue Rises 8% YoY to ₹17,973 Cr amid Muted Domestic Sales

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹17,973.49 crore, up 7.96% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹16,647.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its consolidated net profit saw a rise of 6.34%. The company reported net profit of ₹1,234.4 crore from ₹1,160.74 crore in the same period last year.