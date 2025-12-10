Edtech Start-Up Uolo Bags $7 Mn Funding from Five Sigma, Other Investors

Uolo has raised fresh funding to accelerate the rollout of its AI-based learning companions and expand its school network
The company is growing quickly, with revenues nearly doubling and over a million paid student users nationwide
Investors view Uolo’s school-first approach as a strong foundation for building trusted AI tools at scale
Edtech start-up Uolo has raised $7 million in a Pre Series B funding round led by Australian venture capital firm Five Sigma. The round also saw participation from existing investors, including Blume Ventures, Morphosis, and Alicorn.
The Gurugram-based start-up plans to use the fresh capital to expand its network of school partners, advance generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based learning companions, and strengthen its offerings.
“Learning can sometimes be fun, but it is always hard. The real challenge is not content, it is adherence Schools solve adherence during the day. With our AI-powered products, we extend that structure into the home. We believe AI works best not as a separate experience, but as a companion to school education,” said Pallav Pandey, CEO of Uolo.
Founded in 2020, the start-up collaborated with schools to offer textbooks across subjects like English, mathematics, computer science, and general knowledge, along with a dedicated home-practice learning app. Its footprint now extends to more than 2,500 schools, catering to over 1.1 million paying students nationwide.
“Education is among the largest AI application markets, but success depends on trust, school-based distribution, and alignment with the daily learning cycle of students. Uolo’s school partnerships and product execution position it strongly to build AI that becomes part of daily education and delivers real learning outcomes,” said Peter Mobbs, managing partner at Five Sigma.
Currently, less than 10% of schools in Uolo’s network fall into the premium bracket, with most coming from the broader mass-market category. The company has recorded ₹103 crore in revenue so far this academic year, almost doubling its ₹55 crore turnover from the previous year.
In the B2B space, Uolo faces competition from players like Lead Group. It is also building early prototypes of its AI-driven home-learning companions. According to Pandey, the company’s core physical operations are already profitable, and the newly raised funds will largely support its AI expansion.
Prior to this round, Uolo raised $22.5 million in Series A in late 2022 led by Winter Capital, preceded by a $3 million Pre Series A round led by Blume Ventures.
This comes in the wake of India’s edtech sector witnessing a rebound in the first half of 2025. The sector secured $120 million through 11 deals in the January-June period, up from $22 million across seven deals a year ago.