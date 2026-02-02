Donald Trump Announces Trade Deal with India, Says PM Modi Agrees to “Buy American”

Earlier in the day, the United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. The interaction also comes shortly after visits to the United States by senior Indian ministers, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Sharing the update on social media platform X, Gor wrote, “As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!”