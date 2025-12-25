NSE, BSE Shut Today for Christmas: Check Full 2026 Stock Market Holiday List

Meanwhile, the BSE and NSE have released their trading holiday calendar for 2026. As per the schedule, markets will remain closed for 15 days next year on account of national and religious holidays, resulting in fewer trading days compared with the previous year. The holiday count could rise further if trading is suspended on January 15 (Thursday) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. During the last such civic polls, held on February 21, 2017, the exchanges had remained closed.