NSE, BSE Shut Today for Christmas: Check Full 2026 Stock Market Holiday List

BSE and NSE are closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, on account of the Christmas holiday.
Indian stock exchanges observed a total of 14 trading holidays during the current year.
On Wednesday, markets ended lower despite a positive start.
Indian stock exchanges, the BSE and NSE, are shut for trading on Thursday, December 25, due to the Christmas holiday. This marks the final market holiday of the year, with trading set to resume on Friday. In total, stock exchanges observed 14 trading holidays during the current year.
On Wednesday, equity markets ended the session on a weak note, as selling pressure emerged at higher levels despite a positive start. Benchmark indices closed lower, with the Sensex declining 116.14 points, or 0.14%, to 85,408.70, while the Nifty 50 slipped 35.05 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 26,142.10. Market breadth turned negative, with 1,693 stocks advancing against 2,154 declines, while 118 stocks ended unchanged, reflecting a cautious undertone across broader markets.
“Volatility continued to moderate, with India VIX declining by 2% to 9.19, indicating reduced fear and relatively stable market expectations. Derivatives data highlights aggressive call writing at the 26,200 strike, while strong put open interest around the 26,000 level reinforces this zone as a key support and pivot area. A sustained close above 26,200 would be required to revive bullish momentum, while failure to reclaim this level may keep the market in a consolidation-to-corrective phase in the near term,” said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.
Meanwhile, the BSE and NSE have released their trading holiday calendar for 2026. As per the schedule, markets will remain closed for 15 days next year on account of national and religious holidays, resulting in fewer trading days compared with the previous year. The holiday count could rise further if trading is suspended on January 15 (Thursday) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. During the last such civic polls, held on February 21, 2017, the exchanges had remained closed.
Investors will also be tracking the Union Budget date closely. The Budget is traditionally presented on February 1, which falls on a Saturday next year. If the government follows the usual timeline, exchanges are expected to hold a special Budget trading session. However, if the presentation is advanced to January 31, markets will operate as usual.
NSE/BSE 2026 Holiday List
January 26, Monday, Republic Day
March 3, Tuesday, Holi
March 26, Thursday, Shri Ram Navami
March 31, Tuesday, Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3, Friday, Good Friday
April 14, Tuesday, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1, Friday, Maharashtra Day
May 28, Thursday, Bakri Id
June 26, Friday, Muharram
September 14, Monday, Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2, Friday, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20, Tuesday, Dussehra
November 10, Tuesday, Diwali – Balipratipada
November 24, Tuesday, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, Friday, Christmas
NSE Holidays Falling on Weekends in 2026
February 15, Sunday, Mahashivratri
March 21, Saturday, Id-ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
August 15, Saturday, Independence Day
November 8, Sunday, Diwali Laxmi Pujan
In 2026, Laxmi Pujan falls on Sunday, November 8. As per tradition, Muhurat Trading is expected to be held on that day. The exchange will announce the exact timings and other details of the special trading session at a later date. For regular trading, the equities segment operates on all weekdays, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and exchange-notified holidays.
Meanwhile, Indian commodity markets will also remain closed on Thursday, with both the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) suspending operations for the day.
Several major global markets will begin their Christmas break today. US markets will close early and reopen for trading on December 26. In Europe, German markets will remain shut for the full day on December 24 and 25, while exchanges in the UK, France and Australia will operate shortened sessions on December 24.
A number of markets, including those in the UK, Germany, France, Australia and Canada, will also be closed on December 26 in observance of Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Hong Kong markets will remain shut for an extended Christmas holiday period.