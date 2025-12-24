  1. home
Silver Surges To Record ₹2.27/kg In Delhi; Breaches USD 72/ounce-Mark In Global Market

Silver prices surged ₹9,750 to hit a new record of ₹2,27,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, even as the white metal breached the USD 72 per ounce-mark in overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association

PTI
Silver Surges To Record ₹2.27/kg In Delhi; Breaches USD 72/ounce-Mark In Global Market
Silver prices surged ₹9,750 to hit a new record of ₹2,27,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, even as the white metal breached the USD 72 per ounce-mark in overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Tuesday, the metal had settled at ₹2,17,250 per kg.

"Spot silver crossed the USD 72 level as the bullion prices hit record highs in the international markets," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

During the calendar year, the white metal has risen by ₹1,37,300, or 153.06 %, from ₹89,700 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2024.

Gandhi further stated that a weak US dollar, expectations of dovish monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve, and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to act as tailwinds for the precious metal.

Meanwhile, the precious metal of 99.9%t purity retreated from a record high in the local bullion market by a tad and traded lower by ₹50 at ₹1,40,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous close of ₹1,40,850 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

In the international markets, spot gold crossed the USD 4,500 per ounce-mark for the first time by rising USD 41.18, or 0.92%, to USD 4,525.96 per ounce.

"Spot gold reached a fresh record high of USD 4,525 per ounce in the Asian session as the US dollar remains on defensive," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

In the last four sessions, the precious metal has risen by USD 186.46, or 4.3%, from the closing price of USD 4,339.50 on December 19, 2025.

So far this year, the metal has added USD 1,920.19, or 73.7%, from USD 2,605.77 per ounce recorded on December 31, 2024.

Extending the gains for the fourth consecutive day, spot silver went up by USD 1.22, or 1.71%, to hit a fresh high of USD 72.70 per ounce in the overseas trade

