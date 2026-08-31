HDFC Bank Shares Jump Over 3% After Jagdishan’s Exit Decision

HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan will retire on October 26, 2026.
The bank’s board will fast-track the process to appoint his successor.
HDFC Bank shares have fallen sharply in 2026 amid governance concerns and other challenges.
HDFC Bank shares gained 3.8 per cent to ₹724.10 on the NSE at 11:26 AM on Monday, in an otherwise weak market. Earlier at 9:21 AM, the stock was the top gainer among the Nifty 50 and the 30-share Sensex after the bank announced that Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan had decided not to seek reappointment. At the time, the Nifty and Sensex were down 0.42% and 0.28%, respectively.
According to HDFC Bank’s exchange filing, Jagdishan has decided to retire from the bank on October 26, 2026, after completing his current term. The bank said its board will fast-track the process of identifying and appointing his successor.
Jagdishan conveyed his decision to the bank on August 29, following which the board took note of it at a meeting held on the same day. The development comes after a period of increased scrutiny around the lender, including the resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty and other regulatory and legal issues.
HDFC Bank Shares Under Pressure In 2026
HDFC Bank’s stock has had a difficult run this year. The shares hit an over two-year low of ₹707 on the NSE on August 28, their lowest level since March 1, 2024, according to a Business Standard report.
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The stock has also declined for two consecutive months. It fell around 4 per cent in August through August 28, following a 6 per cent decline in July. So far in calendar year 2026, HDFC Bank shares have fallen around 27%, compared with a 7% decline in the Nifty 50 and a 4% fall in the Nifty Bank index.
The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,020.35 on October 23, 2025. The sharp decline has added to investor focus on the bank’s leadership transition and its ability to address recent concerns.
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Governance Concerns In Focus
The leadership change comes against the backdrop of several issues that have attracted attention around HDFC Bank. These include former chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation deposit-related matter and a US securities class-action lawsuit.
The bank has also faced scrutiny over the marketing of Credit Suisse AT-1 bonds and the alleged mis-selling of Carlisle’s Luxembourg Life Fund through its Dubai operations in 2019. Jefferies noted that most of these issues predated Jagdishan’s appointment as CEO, according to the report.
Brokerage firm Jefferies also said HDFC Bank’s board has started the process of identifying candidates for the CEO position, both internally and externally. The search for a successor is now expected to be closely watched by investors as the bank prepares for a leadership transition.