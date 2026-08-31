HDFC Bank Shares Jump Over 3% After Jagdishan’s Exit Decision

HDFC Bank shares gained 3.8 per cent to ₹724.10 on the NSE at 11:26 AM on Monday, in an otherwise weak market. Earlier at 9:21 AM, the stock was the top gainer among the Nifty 50 and the 30-share Sensex after the bank announced that Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan had decided not to seek reappointment. At the time, the Nifty and Sensex were down 0.42% and 0.28%, respectively.