HDFC Bank’s MD Jagdishan To Step Down In October, Declines Reappointment

Sashidhar Jagdishan will retire as HDFC Bank CEO on October 26, 2026.
Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment to the lender’s top executive position.
HDFC Bank has begun fast-tracking the process to identify and appoint his successor.
HDFC Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan will retire from the lender on October 26, 2026. He has chosen not to seek reappointment to the top executive position.
The private lender announced his decision to leave in a regulatory filing on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Jagdishan will officially step down from his role at the end of business hours on October 26, 2026.
Board Efforts And Appreciation
Jagdishan formally conveyed his decision to the board on Saturday. Directors attempted to persuade him to remain in charge, but he reiterated his choice to step away.
The board formally recognised his leadership, commitment and contribution to the overall growth and stability of the institution.
Directors specifically praised his central role in successfully executing one of the largest corporate mergers in Indian history. The board also conveyed its best wishes for his future endeavours.
Fast-tracking Successor Selection
The HDFC Bank board has now shifted focus to the impending leadership transition. Directors decided to fast-track the selection and appointment process for the next chief executive. The bank stated that it will identify and appoint a successor well within the required regulatory timeframe.
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Jagdishan assumed office as HDFC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on October 27, 2020. He joined the bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance department and later became Business Head – Finance in 1999. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a role he held for 12 years before taking charge as the bank's chief executive.