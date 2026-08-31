Gen Z Wants Its 3X Rush, SEBI Is Right to Make Them Wait

The mechanism most beginners miss is the daily reset. These funds rebalance their leverage every single day, so over a week or a month, compounding can pull the fund’s return sharply away from the “three times the index” intuition especially in a choppy, sideways market. It’s entirely possible to lose money on a 3X fund even when the underlying index ends up flat over several weeks, purely because of this decay. F&O traders face plenty of risk, including the theoretically unlimited losses of writing uncovered options, but they don’t face this particular trap. Leveraged ETFs cap your downside at what you put in you can’t lose more than 100%, the way an option writer can but that comfort is thinner than it sounds once decay starts eating away at a sideways market.