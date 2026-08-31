Parth Jindal Takes Helm At JSW MG: EVs, New Models And Capacity Expansion Ahead

Parth Jindal has taken over as JSW MG Motor India’s chairman with immediate effect, having served on the company’s board since the JSW Group-SAIC Motor joint venture was formed.
JSW MG is expanding its vehicle portfolio, with recent launches including the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV, while strengthening its local supply chain.
The company plans to more than double production capacity, from 1.10 lakh vehicles annually at its Halol plant to 1.60 lakh by March 2027 and 2.20 lakh by January 2028.
JSW MG Motor India has appointed Parth Jindal as Chairman of the company with immediate effect, as the automaker prepares to expand its vehicle portfolio, manufacturing capacity and localisation efforts.
The company announced the leadership change on Monday, saying its board had appointed Jindal to the position with immediate effect. Jindal has been a member of the company’s board since the formation of the joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor.
His appointment comes as JSW MG steps up its efforts to broaden its product range, strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and build a more robust local supply chain. The company is also increasing its focus on advanced automotive technologies.
Focus On Product And Manufacturing Expansion
Jindal has been closely involved in the company’s product strategy, manufacturing expansion and localisation programme.
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JSW MG recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV. The two models were introduced at introductory ex-showroom prices of ₹19.50 lakh and ₹25.70 lakh, respectively.
The launches form part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its presence across different vehicle segments while increasing its focus on electrified mobility.
Production Capacity To Rise
JSW MG currently sells a mix of internal combustion engine and electric vehicles in India. Its ICE portfolio includes the Astor, Hector and Majestor, while its EV range comprises the Comet, Windsor, ZS, M9 and Cyberster.
The company currently operates with an annual production capacity of 1.10 lakh vehicles at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat.
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JSW MG plans to significantly increase that capacity over the next two years. Production capacity is expected to reach 1.60 lakh units by March 2027, before rising further to 2.20 lakh units by January 2028.
The expansion is intended to support the company’s growing product portfolio and its longer-term plans for the Indian market.
Jindal’s Other JSW Responsibilities
Jindal holds several senior positions across the JSW Group. He is the Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, while also serving as Chairman of JSW Dulux and as a director on the board of JSW Energy.
Beyond the group’s industrial businesses, Jindal founded JSW Sports and is Chairman and co-owner of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.
His elevation at JSW MG comes at a crucial stage for the automaker, as it seeks to combine portfolio expansion with higher manufacturing capacity, greater localisation and increased adoption of new automotive technologies in India's competitive passenger vehicle market.