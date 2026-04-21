Russian Oil Flows to India Near Record High as US Extends Waiver Amid Hormuz Tensions

Washington Extends Waiver

Washington renewed the 30-day waiver last week, allowing countries to continue purchasing sanctioned Russian oil for another month. The waiver permits the purchase of Russian crude and petroleum products loaded onto vessels through May 16. However, the waiver does not apply to sanctions related to Iran, Cuba, and North Korea. “As negotiations with Iran accelerate, Treasury wants to ensure oil is available to those who need it,” Reuters reported, citing a US Treasury Department spokesperson.