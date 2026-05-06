Markets Jump Over 1% as Oil Slides, Banks Lead Broad-based Rally

Volatility Eases, Technical Outlook Positive

Nilesh Jain, VP, Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, said the Nifty has broken above key resistance at 24,300 and established strong support around the 24,000 level. He added that a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern suggests a positive shift in the short-term trend, with potential upside towards the 24,500 level.