Dhoot Transmission IPO Opens Today; GMP Signals Nearly 30% Listing Premium

Financials and GMP

The company reported a net profit of ₹396.84 crore on revenue of ₹4,524.96 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. In the previous financial year, it posted a net profit of ₹353.89 crore with revenue of ₹3,472.24 crore. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a market capitalisation of about ₹17,816 crore.