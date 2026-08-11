Sensex Falls 388 Points As Oil Rally, Inflation Concerns Weigh On Markets

"Rupee traded weaker, declining around 15 paise to 95.43, as the recent rally in crude oil prices put pressure on the domestic currency. Brent crude moved higher towards $90 per barrel, raising concerns over India's import bill and limiting the rupee's recovery. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index rebounded after taking support near 99.50, adding further pressure on the rupee. Going forward, the currency will take cues from crude oil, the Dollar Index and FII flows, with US inflation data also likely to influence the dollar. Technically, the rupee range is seen between 95.25-95.75 in the near term."