Apple, Intel to Collaborate on US Chips, Trump Says in Truth Social Post

Trump said Apple will work with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the United States.
He framed the move as part of efforts to rebuild U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on overseas production.
Intel shares rose sharply in premarket trading following Trump’s comments.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the United States.
In the post, Trump said the United States needed to restore domestic semiconductor manufacturing, arguing that production had moved overseas over time. He wrote that “we design everything, but we need to BUILD it here, NOW,” as part of his push to bring chip production back to the country.
He said he was supporting Intel as part of this effort and claimed that major technology firms were being brought into the initiative. He cited Nvidia as working with Intel on chip development and said Elon Musk’s “TerraFab” project was also being designed in collaboration with Intel’s technology team.
Trump further said Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the United States. He also claimed the U.S. government had taken a 10% stake in Intel under the arrangement.
He added that Intel had been valued at around $100 billion at the time of the deal and was now worth more than $600 billion, framing it as evidence of successful industrial policy. The claims were not confirmed by Apple or Intel.
Apple’s Reliance on TSMC and Supply Chain Pressure
The development comes as Apple continues to depend heavily on TSMC for advanced chip production used in iPhones and other devices. That dependence has become more significant as global demand for high-performance chips rises, especially from artificial intelligence companies such as Nvidia and AMD.
According to Reuters, Apple has been looking to diversify its manufacturing base and expand chip production capacity. A partnership with Intel could help reduce supply chain risk and give Apple additional production options outside Asia.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Intel and Apple had been in discussions for over a year, and that Intel had reached a preliminary deal to manufacture some chips for Apple, though no formal agreement has been publicly detailed by the companies.
Intel’s Manufacturing Push and Stock Reaction
Intel shares rose about 6.5% in premarket trading following Trump’s remarks. The stock rally extended strong gains over the past year as investor sentiment improved.
Intel has been working to rebuild its foundry business and compete with industry leader TSMC. Earlier this week, the company said its next-generation 18A manufacturing technology had entered initial production, as it targets external customers for chip-making services.
Intel’s stock has surged around 464% over the past year, with its market value now exceeding $600 billion, reflecting renewed optimism around its turnaround strategy and U.S.-based manufacturing push.