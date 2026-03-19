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Direct Tax Kitty Rises 7.1 Pc to ₹22.8 Lakh Cr Till March 17 This Fiscal

Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at ₹55,717 crore between April 1, 2025, and March 17, 2026, against ₹53,095 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, registering a rise of 5%.

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Direct tax kitty rises 7.1 pc to ₹22.8 lakh cr till March 17 this fiscal
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The net direct tax collection grew 7.1% to about ₹22.8 lakh crore till March 17 this fiscal due to slower refunds and higher corporate tax mop-up.

Data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday showed that net corporate tax collection grew by about 13% to ₹9.68 lakh crore, and taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), increased 3% to around Rs 11.32 lakh crore.

Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at ₹55,717 crore between April 1, 2025, and March 17, 2026, against ₹53,095 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, registering a rise of 5%.

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Tax refund issuance declined by 6% to ₹4.34 lakh crore during the period.

Sharing details of advance tax, the department said the advance tax collection rose by 6.4% to ₹11.13 lakh crore in four tranches.

The last tranche of advance tax collection closed on March 15.

Taxes - null
Gross Direct Tax Kitty Swells 20% To Rs 19.68 Lakh Crore, Exceeds Revised Estimates

BY Press Trust of India

There was a degrowth of 1.78% in advance tax collection in the non-corporate segment to ₹2.83 lakh crore till March 17, 2026, compared to Rs 2.88 lakh crore during the same period of the previous financial year.

As regards corporate tax, it grew by 9.5% to ₹8.29 lakh crore from ₹7.57 lakh crore as of March 17, 2025.

Gross direct tax collection increased 4.8% to ₹27.15 lakh crore till March 17 of this fiscal. This includes gross corporate tax and non-corporate tax mop-up of ₹13.47 lakh crore and ₹13.11 lakh crore, respectively.

In the Revised Estimates (RE) for the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at ₹24.84 lakh crore. 

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