"No grounds have been made out by the appellant (Vedanta) to interfere with the decision of the adjudicating Authority (NCLT)," NCLAT order said. "There is no merit in the appeal. Both appeals are dismissed. There shall be no orders to pass." NCLAT said the decision of the Committee of Creditors was based on "overall consideration of the respective resolution plan and was taken in its commercial wisdom," said the appellate tribunal.