Sobha Q4 Pre-Sales Rise 11 Pc To ₹2,039 Cr; FY26 Bookings Up 30 Pc

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has reported an 11% increase in its sales bookings to ₹2,039.3 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, following better demand for its residential projects.
Its sales bookings, or pre-sales, stood at ₹1,835.7 crore in the year-ago period.
According to its regulatory filing on Friday, Sobha Ltd has achieved its highest-ever annual sales bookings of ₹8,135.9 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal from ₹6,276.5 crore in the preceding year.
"Sobha concluded FY26 on a strong note, sustaining the momentum built over the previous three quarters. Despite global uncertainties, including trade policy shifts and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, India's residential real estate sector remained resilient, supported by robust domestic consumption and a stable home-buying environment," the company said.
In the last fiscal, the company sold 5.54 million square feet at an average realisation of ₹14,675 per square foot.
Bengaluru recorded its historic best, registering sales value of ₹4,478 crore, which is 55% of the company's total sales bookings.
In Delhi-NCR, the company clocked total sales value of ₹2,455 crore, contributing 30%.
The Kerala region contributed ₹808 crore to total sales (10%).
During the last fiscal, Sobha launched 6.01 million sq ft of saleable area across 9 projects in 6 cities in FY26.
It completed 3,188 homes, amounting to 5.40 million sq ft of saleable area, across multiple projects.
Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.