GE Vernova on Monday said that it has secured an order from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) to deliver nine pumped-storage units of 150 megawatts each.
The pumped storage units are for MEIL's upcoming 1.35-GW Upper Sileru hydropower plant in Andhra Pradesh, the US-based entity said in a statement.
The project is expected to be completed by 2030. At 1.35 GW, Upper Sileru will be among the largest pumped storage hydropower projects in India, it stated.
Frederic Ribieras, Hydro Power CEO, GE Vernova, said pumped-storage projects are critical to help build a more sustainable energy landscape in India and in the world, stabilising the grid and balancing variable renewable energies, at a very large scale, and for a long lifetime.
GE Vernova's scope of work includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, transportation, and supervision of erection, testing and commissioning of the nine units, control and governing systems.
According to the statement, GE Vernova is currently delivering four 125-MW fixed-speed pumped-storage units for MEIL's new Kundah hydropower plant.
GE Vernova is engaged in the business of power, wind, and electrification.