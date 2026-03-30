Centre's Fiscal Deficit Touches 80.4 Pc of Full-Year Target at Feb-End: CGA

The Centre's fiscal deficit stood at ₹12.52 lakh crore at the end of February, or 80.4% of the annual budget target for 2025-26 compared to 85.8% in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday.
The central government estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4% of GDP, or ₹15.58 lakh crore.
According to monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre's total receipts stood at ₹27.91 lakh crore, or 82% of the budget target by February-end 2026.
The receipts included ₹21.45 lakh crore tax revenue (net) and ₹5.8 lakh crore non-tax revenue.
The CGA data showed that the central government's total expenditure during April-February 2025-26 stood at ₹40.44 lakh crore, or 81.5% of the full financial year budget target.