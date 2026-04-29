Maruti Shares End Nearly 3% Higher, Market Valuation Surges by ₹11,422 Cr

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday climbed nearly 3 per cent after the country's largest carmaker reported a record annual consolidated net profit of Rs 14,679.5 crore in FY26, riding on its best-ever annual sales of over 24.22 lakh units.
The stock rallied 2.82 per cent to settle at Rs 13,255 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5 per cent to Rs 13,545.
At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.83 per cent to end at Rs 13,257.
The company's market valuation jumped Rs 11,422.25 crore to Rs 4,16,740.61 crore.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a record annual consolidated net profit of Rs 14,679.5 crore in FY26, a year-on-year growth of 1.24 per cent, riding on its best-ever annual sales of over 24.22 lakh units, propelled by GST rate reduction.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,500.2 crore in the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
The total revenue from operations in FY26 was Rs 1,83,316 crore compared to Rs 1,52,913 crore in FY25, it added.
Its total vehicle sales in FY26 were a record 24,22,713 units against 22,34,266 units in FY25, the company said.
Domestic sales in FY26 stood at 19,74,939 units, its highest ever, compared to 19,01,681 units in FY25, while exports were also at a record of 4,47,774 units against 3,32,585 units a year ago, it added.
"It was a record year for us in almost every respect. It became a record year largely because of the GST reforms and the reduction in the GST rate, which the government and the finance minister brought about from September last year," Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava told reporters in an earnings call.
The GST rate cut had "a very, very big effect, not only on the automobile sector, but in many other sectors", he said, adding that "we are very happy that we have had this opportunity to grow in the second half of the year".
The board of directors has recommended a record dividend of Rs 140 per share for the year, compared to Rs 135 per share in 2024-25.