Localization Isn’t About 100%, But About Competitiveness and Security: ACMA President

The biggest tailwinds are the signing of global FTAs, which are opening up newer markets. We are also rebuilding relationships with the US. Supply chain challenges around certain raw materials remain, but the industry is actively looking at alternatives—lightweight materials, magnet-less motors, and recycling.

The Indian industry is globally competitive. Exports are a big agenda going forward, as is the localization of new technologies. With EVs and electronics coming in, there’s a whole set of new opportunities. On one side, we remain competitive in traditional products and can supply globally. On the other, we have to transition to newer technologies. As a nation, we are strong in software, and that opens another avenue.