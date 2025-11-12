A

I would not fully agree with that characterisation. All 12 public sector banks already live on AA, along with the major private-sector lenders. Foreign banks are yet to come on board, but that is expected to take longer. Overall, nearly 10,000 regulated entities are ultimately eligible to participate, so the onboarding curve is naturally a multi-year process.

The early phase was deliberately focused on supply-side readiness ensuring the primary data fiduciaries were integrated before scaling use cases. Today, AMCs, depositories (NSDL and CDSL), pension CRAs, and most major institutions are live.

There were initial technical challenges, particularly around integrating legacy core banking systems, but data quality has improved significantly. If the data streams were still unreliable, we wouldn’t be seeing AA-enabled disbursements touch ₹17,000 crore per month.

Of course, India’s financial landscape is vast and heterogeneous. Informal lending remains deeply entrenched in some regions. Bringing those users into a digital, consent-driven data ecosystem will take time just as it took several years for UPI to reach mass adoption.