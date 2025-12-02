Smart Insurance Moves When Everyone Depends On You

The sandwich generation refers to people who find themselves caring for both their children and their ageing parents at the same time. It is a stage full of love, connection and togetherness, but it also comes with a heavy sense of responsibility. When you are supporting two generations, your shoulders naturally carry more weight. A big family translates to bigger duties, and the first step to managing them well is protecting yourself with the right term insurance. Before you take care of everyone else, you need to make sure your own financial safety net is strong enough to support the people around you.