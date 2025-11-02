Telecom Operators Still Struggling to Monetise 5G, Says COAI DG

"Companies will not be really interested in investing so much, but use cases will drive adoption of 6G. From when we went from 4G to 5G, was a change of technology. So everybody thought that change of technology we will be able to find use cases. Didn't happen. But when we are going from 5G to 6G, is an up-gradation of technology. It's not a new technology. So whatever we have learnt in this phase of 5G, that we put to good use to find more use cases," he added.