Sarbananda Sonowal Interview: India's Port Reforms, Sagarmala 2.0 and Global Trade Ambitions

India’s long-horizon maritime capex roadmap to 2047 is being implemented with clear near-term milestones. Between 2024 and 2026, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways prioritised ₹1.05 lakh crore in investments under Sagarmala 2.0, PM Gati Shakti and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

For 2025–26, key targets include reducing average vessel TRT [turnaround time] from 49.5 hours to 48.2, container TRT from 30.1 hours to 28.8 and export dwell time from 86.1 hours to 79.7. These improvements will cut logistics costs by 5–8%.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major ports are leading capacity expansion, while ONOP [One Nation-One Port] and Maritime Single Window 2.0 reforms are digitising clearances and slashing vessel idle time.