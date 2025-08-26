TeknoDome Backed Elista to Invest up to ₹300 Crore in Second Plant, Says CMD Saket Gaurav

Consumer electronics brand Elista plans to invest up to ₹300 crore in setting up a second plant in India, which is expected to push its revenue in the country to ₹1,500 crore by 2028, Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav told Outlook Business. The company, owned by UAE-based electronics distributor TeknoDome Group, launched its first manufacturing plant in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh on April 20. The facility received support under a state incentive scheme.