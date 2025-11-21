ASG Eye Hospital Plans IPO Next Year, to Expand by 5–7 Centres Annually

“Today, most large hospital chains are largely owned by private equity players, making them co-promoters with real skin in the game. That’s actually a healthy sign,” according to the ASG Eye Hospital Chairman. He adds that “there’s a perception on social media that private equity has ‘taken over’ hospitals, but their majority ownership shows they are here to stay, not leave. They cannot exit for at least five to ten years. This trend has also drawn interest from sovereign wealth funds, which usually follow once private equity has invested.”