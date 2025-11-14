Adani Group To Invest ₹1 Lakh Cr In Andhra Pradesh

Naidu, he said, is the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh. "And under your captaincy, this state is ready once again for take-off." Nara Lokesh, the chief minister's son and a minister in the state government, represents a new generation of leadership - agile, data-driven and deeply humane, he said. "Your mantra of 'Speed of Doing Business' is not just a slogan, it is a lived experience for investors like us," he said. "You speak the language of youth, the logic of technology, and the metrics of the boardroom - all, with equal fluency." Stating that Adani group's operations here have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, he promised to match the speed and scale of the state leadership in the new ventures.