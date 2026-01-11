Committed to All-Electric Future, GST 2.0 Made Mild-Hybrid SUVs More Compelling: Volvo Car India MD

When asked how the GST 2.0 has impacted EV penetration, he said, "Our portfolio mix has been quite consistent, and we continue to sell approximately 1 EV out of 4 car sales." Malhotra further said, "This is a strategic reflection of two primary factors: the successful market entry of our EX30 and a temporary recalibration of CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) availability as we transition to newer global supply cycles." On the future roadmap, he said, "It is important to note that our commitment to an all-electric future remains unchanged, and we view these figures as a steady baseline as we prepare for a more aggressive EV rollout in 2026." With the company refreshing its ICE (internal combustion engine) portfolio in 2025, flagship models XC90 and XC60 saw "a considerable double-digit growth in monthly sales in the post-GST period compared to the preceding months", he added.