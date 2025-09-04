India is multilingual, yet we often hear about the lack of data for Indian languages like Hindi. How do you approach that challenge?



That’s a big issue. Generally speaking, the availability of high-quality local language databases for different applications is very limited compared to English. This affects not only start-ups but also large enterprises. The only real solution is collaboration with customers or agencies that already hold relevant data. By all accounts, the realm of AI is expanding on all fronts, so a lot of work is happening in all of these areas and communities contributing to these advancements are increasing by the day and thereby enabling quicker maturity. It’s a matter of time when all of these things will be behind us.