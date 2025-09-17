Fitch’s Jeremy Zook Explains Why India’s Public Finances Remain a Weak Spot

Fitch’s reluctance to follow S&P in upgrading India’s credit rating has much to do with concerns over the country’s high debt and interest burden, which it believes, will continue to weigh on public finances. So far, India has managed to ramp up public capital spending while simultaneously reducing the fiscal deficit. But according to Zook, further consolidation will likely require some moderation in spending, highlighting the limitations of the government’s resources. Finance Ministry officials have also cautioned that, given the size of the Budget, capital expenditure should no longer be expected to rise at the steep pace seen in recent years.