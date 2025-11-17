India's Growth Model Blends Inclusion With Sustainability, Says UNDP

The programme highlighted in the UNFCCC case study is India's National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project, a flagship network project launched by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in 2011. It ties into the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), part of India’s climate action plan and is seen as a potential low-cost adaptation model for other countries. These examples support Xu's contention that India's development path combines economic advancement with climate responsibility, providing other developing nations with models that can be replicated.