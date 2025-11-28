"It Was My Fault”: AI Agent Leaks Biz Secrets To Zoho’s Vembu, Then Apologises

One user quipped, “We’ve officially entered the ‘please ignore my AI, it’s still learning NDAs’ era.” “This is exactly the new kind of chaos AI is introducing into business communication. We’ve now entered a phase where humans negotiate, AI accidentally spills deal terms, and then AI tries to clean up the mess. It’s funny, but also a reminder — AI can assist in communication, but it can also miscommunicate, overshare, or breach confidentiality if not properly controlled,” another user commented.