CGH Earth Eyes 1,000 Keys, ₹1,000 Cr Revenue by FY30

CGH Earth plans to double its room inventory to 1,000 keys and increase revenue to ₹1,000 crore by FY30 through an asset-light expansion strategy.
The hospitality company, which operates 32 properties, reported revenue of nearly ₹300 crore and 500 keys in FY26.
CGH Earth has earmarked around ₹100 crore in capital expenditure for expansion, to be funded through internal accruals and debt.
Homegrown hospitality company CGH Earth is planning to expand to 1,000 keys and eyeing ₹1,000 crore revenue by 2029-30, a senior company executive has said.
The Kochi-based company is focused on sustainable and experiential hospitality, and has developed a collection of 32 properties, mainly in the southern region of the country.
"...in FY26 the company achieved revenue close to ₹300 crore, and we have 500 keys. We are now looking at opportunities pan India and expect to add another 500 keys to take the total number of inventory to 1,000 rooms and achieve a revenue of ₹1,000 crore by FY30," CGH Earth Managing Director Michael Dominic told PTI.
The company has one property each in West Bengal and the Andamans, Dominic said, adding that CGH Earth will add a few more hotels over the next few months.
When asked about the capex for the expansion, Dominic said it is about ₹100 crore.
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"We have a capex of about ₹100 crore for expanding our footprint because we are looking at an asset-light model. These funds will be through internal accruals and debt," he added.
It operates properties under three brands - CGH Earth Experience Hotels, CGH Earth Wellness Hotels, and CGH Earth Saha.
"We have the Wellness vertical, the Leisure vertical, and Saha is classified as the smaller hotels with less than 10 rooms," he said.
Now, the company is looking to expand pan India, he noted.
"We are now looking at opportunities across the country. Currently, we've already signed a contract to develop a property in Gir, Gujarat, which is under construction and should be ready in 2027. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, we are starting. We are also in talks in Rajasthan," Dominic stated.
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While scouting for opportunities, he said the company is looking at a cultural or heritage destination, or a wildlife destination, or it could be a hill station.
"Nature is a very compelling evocation. So, these are the different kinds of locations we are looking for," Dominic said, adding that at the moment, the company is looking at expansion with leisure hotels and holiday destinations.
He further said that some of the CGH Earth properties are company-owned and some are on management contract or lease.
"So, going forward for expansion, we plan to grow rapidly. Therefore, it will be more in the asset-light model, either lease or management contract," he said.