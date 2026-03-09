Global Warming Speeding Up Since 2015 With 98% Certainty, Says Report

After accounting for known natural influences on global temperature, the research team detected a statistically significant acceleration of the warming trend for the first time. Over the past ten years, the estimated warming rate has been around 0.35 degrees Celsius per decade, depending on the dataset, compared with just under 0.2 degrees Celsius per decade on average from 1970 to 2015. This recent rate is higher than in any previous decade since the beginning of instrumental records in 1880, the report noted.