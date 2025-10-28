Is India’s Grid Ready for 500GW Of Renewables?

Hence, on the days of high solar output, producers are often forced to curtail generation, leading to wasted energy and losses for developers. On the other hand, output can drop significantly on cloudy or rainy days, leading to underutilization of the grid and undersupply. Similar fluctuations are also seen on the grids connected to wind farms, with the variations connected to atmospheric conditions rather than insolation. According to Mercom Clean Energy Insights, since March 2025, nearly 4 GW of Wind-solar energy has been curtailed only in Rajasthan due to delays in transmission projects and lower power demand due to above-normal rainfall this year.