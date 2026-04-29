Jakson Infra Bags Power Transmission Project

Jakson Infra on Wednesday said it has secured a power distribution contract from the Ministry of Energy & Water, Angola, under the World Bank-supported Electricity Sector Improvement and Access Project (ESIAP).
The project value is USD 62.22 million, a company statement said.
The contract covers the design, supply, installation and commissioning for the rehabilitation of distribution networks in Luanda City, aimed at improving electricity reliability and access across the Angolan capital.
Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, Jakson Infra, said, "We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in Jakson Infra by the Ministry of Energy & Water, Angola, and the World Bank. This win reinforces our capabilities in delivering complex, large-scale power infrastructure projects and strengthens our position as a trusted partner for multilateral-funded initiatives globally".
The project involves end-to-end execution, including engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of distribution network systems and is part of Angola’s broader efforts to expand electricity access and modernise its energy infrastructure.
With this win, Jakson Infra continues to strengthen its international footprint, particularly in Africa, while reinforcing its position in the power transmission and distribution segment, it stated.