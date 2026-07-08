India's Retail GCCs Now 34% Larger Than Next Five Global Peer Markets Combined

What Does Industry Leaders Say?

Commenting on the findings, Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said the sector's story had moved decisively past scale alone. "India is increasingly becoming the place where AI-led retail strategy gets built and owned, not just executed," she said, adding that with just 320 senior AI professionals across 180 GCCs, and over half of all AI talent concentrated in a single city, the sector faces "a capability concentration risk that most GCC leadership teams haven't formally priced in."