India's Retail GCCs Now 34% Larger Than Next Five Global Peer Markets Combined

India's Retail GCC ecosystem is 34% larger than the next five global peer markets combined, with 180 centres and roughly 272,300 professionals
The sector faces a widening talent mismatch: Tech, Customer and Supply Chain functions will drive over 80% of hiring demand by 2028, even as AI penetration remains under 5%
320 senior AI professionals (8+ years) exist across all 180 GCCs, with 54% of AI talent concentrated in Bengaluru alone
India's Retail and Consumer Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is now 34% larger than its next five global peer markets combined, according to a new report by TeamLease Digital, a specialised talent solutions firm.
The report, titled The Retail Pivot: Consumer GCCs Find Their India Edge, found that India hosts 180 Retail GCCs employing roughly 272,300 professionals, making it the only global market with the scale to support enterprise-wide retail operations.
The next five markets are Poland, the Philippines, Mexico, Germany and Egypt, trailing well behind, with Poland, the largest of the five, running at only about 22% of India's scale.
India also leads on AI adoption among these markets, with AI penetration in its Retail GCC workforce at 5-7%, ahead of every peer country, including Germany.
Bengaluru remains the dominant hub, accounting for over 83,000 professionals, followed by Delhi NCR (over 66,000) and Hyderabad (over 44,000). Within industry verticals, Retail and E-commerce made up 55.8% of the workforce, followed by Food, Beverage and Ingredients (15.7%) and Personal Care and Household (11.5%).
Hiring demand doubled between 2024 and 2025, the sector's strongest growth stretch in three years, generating over 52,000 job opportunities in 2025 alone, per the report.
Widening Capability Gap
Despite its scale lead, the report flags structural risks that could complicate India's next phase of growth.
The clearest is a mismatch between where talent sits and where demand is headed. Technology, Customer Success and Supply Chain functions make up 60% of today's workforce but are projected to drive over 80% of hiring demand by 2028, with Technology and Engineering roles alone forecast to grow from 25,140 in 2025 to 41,000 by 2028.
Layered onto this is a thinning senior AI bench. AI workforce penetration has more than doubled since 2022, to 4.8% in 2025, but only 320 professionals with 8-plus years of AI experience exist across all 180 Retail GCCs. Bengaluru alone holds 54% of this talent pool, a concentration the report calls a structural risk most GCC leaders haven't priced in.
The broader talent war compounds this: 90.2% of the 28,500 professionals hired into Retail GCCs over the past year came from outside retail.
What Does Industry Leaders Say?
Commenting on the findings, Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said the sector's story had moved decisively past scale alone. "India is increasingly becoming the place where AI-led retail strategy gets built and owned, not just executed," she said, adding that with just 320 senior AI professionals across 180 GCCs, and over half of all AI talent concentrated in a single city, the sector faces "a capability concentration risk that most GCC leadership teams haven't formally priced in."
"India has earned the right to be global retail's centre of gravity," Sharma said. "What happens next depends entirely on how deliberately we build the senior AI bench to match that ambition."
The report also cited industry leaders on AI's broader impact on GCC operations. Rajesh Ramesh, a technology leader at Tesco, said the differentiator for GCCs was "no longer the size of the workforce, but the value generated per employee," as AI automates routine work and shifts talent demand toward AI, data, engineering and domain expertise.
Mamata SY, Director of Human Resources at Hudson's Bay Company, said AI would not replace people but would "redefine roles," with organisations increasingly seeking employees who are "adaptable, curious, and willing to continuously learn and work alongside AI."
How to Tackle the Gap?
The report urges GCC leaders to elevate AI and product-ownership mandates within the next 12 months rather than waiting for the next planning cycle, redesign the early-career talent experience to address the 25% first-year attrition rate, and deliberately diversify AI hiring across Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai before Bengaluru's concentration forces the move.